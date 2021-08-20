Muharram symbolises sacrifice: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday extended greetings to the Muslim community in the State. In a message, she said that "Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice. The spirit of sacrifice is placed above all the virtues of mankind."

The Governor said Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain, who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief.

Tamilisai said, "Remembrance of goodness and sacrifice are the two true meanings of Muharram. Let us emulate the spirit of Muharram which embodies humanism, the central idea of Islam. The ideals of equality, truth, fairness, sacrifice, peace and justice, that symbolise Muharram, may continue to inspire us," she added.