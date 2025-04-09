Mujra party busted at holiday farmhouse near Hyderabad: Drugs and alcohol seized

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) disrupted an illicit mujra party being held under the guise of a birthday celebration at a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The operation, carried out on Monday, led to the arrest of 19 individuals, including seven women and 12 men.

Authorities revealed that the event, which featured semi-nude dancing and involved the use of drugs and alcohol, was organised at a private farmhouse named "Holiday Farmhouse." The organiser is alleged to have brought the women in from Mumbai specifically for the party.

Acting on a tip-off, SOT officers conducted a search of the premises and seized various narcotic substances and alcoholic beverages. The arrested individuals, mostly young men from the Old City area of Hyderabad, were taken into custody and are currently being interrogated.

Officials are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the operation and whether it is part of a larger racket involving the trafficking of women and illegal substances.

This incident has once again brought attention to the growing number of such clandestine parties in the city’s outskirts, raising concerns about safety and law enforcement in these areas.