Mukkoti celebrations from December 15 in Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayuktha Adhyanothsavams (Mukkoti Utsavalu) will begin from December 15 and conclude on January 10, 2021, informed temple Executive Officer M Sivaji. He revealed the details of the celebrations to the media here on Sunday.

He said, the celebrations will commence from December 15 in three phases. The celebrations will be conducted at Pagalpattu, Rapathu and Vilasothsavalu here. The main event Teppotsavam (float festival) will be held in River Godavari on December 24 and Uttara Dwara Darshanam will be held in the early hours of December 25 and Viswarupa Seva will be conducted on January 10, 2021.

Sivaji said during the festival Lord Rama will appear in Dasavatharams – Matsya avatar on December 15, Kurma avatar on December 16, Varaha avatar on December 17, Narasimha avatar on December 18, Vamana avatar on December 19, Parasurama avatar on December 20, Sri Rama avatar on December 21, Balarama avatar on December 22, and Krishna avatar on December 23.

From December 25 to January 4, Rapathu celebrations will be organised. Vilas Utsavalu will be celebrated from January 5 to 7.