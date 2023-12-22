‘Mukkoti Mahotsavam’ from today

20 swimmers, 12 boats ready in Parnashala for safety of devotees

Bhadrachalam: In a comprehensive inspection on Thursday, District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala confirmed the successful completion of all preparations for the upcoming Mukkoti Mahutsavam. The focal point of the festival, set to unfold on Friday and Saturday, involves key events at Godavari and Uttara Dwaram.

Addressing the media, Dr Ala emphasised the significance of providing a hassle-free experience for devotees participating in Swami’s Teppotsavam on Friday and Uttara Dwaradarshan programme on the morning of Saturday. The Collector, after conducting a trial for the events, convened a meeting with officials at the RDO office to ensure seamless coordination.

Stringent measures were outlined by the Collector, urging strict control to prevent devotees from crossing barricades into the Godavari for bathing. She highlighted the deployment of pilot boats, swimmers, and boats at strategic points to ensure safety. “Two pilot boats should be arranged; one in front and the other behind the swan carriage. Ensure the availability of 40 yard swimmers and 20 boats,” she said.

She also said that 20 swimmers and 12 boats have been kept ready in Parnashala. She said that proper precautions should be taken while burning firecrackers. Devotees who come to see the Northern Door Darshan must have a valid ticket to enter the designated sectors.

Special attention was given to the Northern Door Darshan, requiring devotees to possess valid tickets for entry into designated sectors. Special officers were appointed for each sector to supervise and ensure adherence to established procedures.

To aid devotees, designated parking lots were established at various locations, and 25 autos were arranged to transport them from parking areas to the temple at a nominal fee. Prasadam counters were strategically set up, including locations such as the court premises, Tanisha Kalyana Mandapam, Royal Lodge, and the Temple.

Traffic restrictions were announced for the two-day festival, with information centres established at key points to assist devotees. The Collector also directed the establishment of emergency treatment centres in the Bhadrachalam area hospital, equipped with necessary medical provisions. Fire safety measures, uninterrupted power supply, and additional RTC services were all prioritised to accommodate devotees from distant locations.

Moreover, the Collector ordered the closure of chicken, mutton, and wine shops in the temple town for the duration of the festivities. In case of emergencies or missing individuals, a control room was set up at the Bhadrachalam RTO office, while information leaflets were made available through the DPRDO. “People can call the control room number 08743-232444,” she said.