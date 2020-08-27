Multi generation theme park in the making in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with MLA Arekepudi Gandhi inspected the Multi Generation Theme park (Memory Garden) and Gurnadham Cheruvu developmental works on Tuesday.

The park (Memory Garden) is being developed at a cost of Rs 2 crore in 3.5 acre land in Mayuri Nagar Colony, Miyapur. The Mayor said that the park has activities designed for people of all ages. "It has artistic gazebo, yoga areas, and three play areas for different age groups, separate track for the disabled, laughing mirror area, picnic area, library, amphitheater, silly maze, lawn bowling and outdoor fitness center with seating areas.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing 320 parks, 50 theme parks along with beautification of 120 junctions under junctions improvement programme. The civic body is taking steps to protect and preserve 185 lakes in the City in a phased manner. Removal of hyacinth from lakes is taking place," he added. Zonal Commissioner N Ravi Kiran, Addl Commissioner UBD Krishna and Deputy Commissioner Sudamsh were present.

