Mulugu: 2 ganja peddlers held

Mulugu: The police arrested two peddlers and seized 54 kg ganja (cannabis) worth around Rs 4.32 lakh from them.

The arrested were identified as Galeri Somnath and his brother Galeri Jayaram of Gilamamidi village of Malkanagiri district in Odisha. Boda Thirupathi, a resident of Mansingh Thanda in Mulugu, managed to escape.

Assistant Superintendent of Police P Sai Chaitanya said that Somnath and Jayaram had confessed that they have been cultivating ganja and exporting it to other States for some time. The duo has been supplying the ganja to Boda Thirupathi. The duo was caught by the police when they tried to supply the ganja to Thirupathi near Pandikunta crossroad.

The duo tried to escape, noticing the police patrolling car. However, the police caught them after a chase. The ASP urged the people not to fall prey to drugs. Inspector K Devender Reddy, Sub-Inspectors Harikrishna and Phani were present.