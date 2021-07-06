Mulugu: 2 siblings pull plough to aid poor family

Mulugu: Left with no option, the two siblings, who migrated to plains from the thickets in search of a living a few years ago, made their way back to make a fresh start in life.

The tale of Jadi Srinivas and Narender of Domeda village under Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district, 275 kilometers northeast of Hyderabad, narrates how life has been cruel to them.

Srinivas who did his MSW worked as a computer operator with a corporate school in Hyderabad. With the coronavirus playing a spoilsport, he lost his job during the first wave of the pandemic last year. After his efforts to find another job hit a roadblock due to the impact of economic slowdown, Srinivas bussed back to his village along with his family.

His elder brother Narender, who did his B.Sc, B.Ed, tried his best to get a job. With the government not recruiting teacher posts at regular intervals, he worked as a mathematics teacher with a private school in Hanamkonda and also with RDF Kalleda High School.

The uncertainties associated with the private jobs and the inadequate salary made him to think twice. Finally, he made a decision to revert back to parents to support them in the farming.

Speaking to The Hans India, Srinivas said, "Even though I am back to my village, things didn't get better. We lost an ox and the other one was too old to plough.

We haven't had enough money in hand either to buy another pair of oxen or to engage a tractor to plough our three acres. So my brother and I decided to do it ourselves. We together ploughed and prepared our land for paddy cultivation under the guidance of our father Sammaiah."

Narender said, "I narrowly missed a job in the DSC 2012. Then I couldn't afford to take a coaching as our financial position wasn't that good. After working here and there for a few years, I came back to my village."