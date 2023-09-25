Live
- Compassionate civil servant whose heart beats for poor people is true civil servant: President Murmu
- Student slap case: 'Incident should shock the conscience of state', observes SC
- ‘Jawan’ crosses Rs 1000 Cr; King Khan achieves rare feat
- Bring a good name to the government, or look elsewhere: DCM DK Shivakumar warns officials
- BJP has no will to implement Women’s Reservation Bill: Congress
- Rajnath Singh formally inducts first C-295 aircraft into the IAF
- Telangana Governor rejects KCR's nominees for two MLC posts
- Aus flight forced to turn around due to passenger's unruly behaviour
- Amazon to invest up to $4 bn in AI startup Anthropic in GenAI era
- Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya
Mulugu: A pregnant woman was carried on a bed for 3 km
A local Asha worker informed 108 when a pregnant woman named Sodi Posi from Rayabandham of Ethurunagaram mandal of Mulugu district had pains in the early hours of Monday morning.
But there is no proper road to Rayabandham village or 3 kmThe staff has stopped the ambulance not far from you. The villagers then tied the pregnant woman to the bed and carried her for 3 km and took the ambulance to the hospital. Local people want to construct a road to Rayabandham village
