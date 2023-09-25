Mulugu: A pregnant woman was carried on a bed for 3 km

A local Asha worker informed 108 when a pregnant woman named Sodi Posi from Rayabandham of Ethurunagaram mandal of Mulugu district had pains in the early hours of Monday morning.

But there is no proper road to Rayabandham village or 3 kmThe staff has stopped the ambulance not far from you. The villagers then tied the pregnant woman to the bed and carried her for 3 km and took the ambulance to the hospital. Local people want to construct a road to Rayabandham village