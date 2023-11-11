Mulugu BJP leader Tati Krishnaiah resigns to BJP after denying ticket

Tati Krishnaiah who was in the Mulugu party ticket race till the last day of nomination has resigned from BJP.

On Saturday morning at a press conference at his residence, he announced his resignation from the BJP party and broke down in tears.

Later, Tati Krishna said that for four years in Mulugu Constituency, he has been dealing with the BJP party and formed committees in all the mandals of the district and prepared the BJP cadre as a challenge to the ruling BRS and opposition Congress parties. He expressed his concern that even in the allocation of tickets, he had taken the loan of lakhs of rupees to strengthen the BJP and kept the leaders and workers under his wing as he believed that he would give the leadership to you till the end.

For the past four years, he was given a state-level post to strengthen the BJP in the constituency, but he has finally cut his throat while protecting the party cadre. He said that even though the party tickets were given to other people, none of the state and district leaders contacted him and said that the BJP party insulted him without even telling him what kind of assurance the party would give him in the future.

Tati Krishna stated that he is resigning from the post given to him because he does not like the style of dealings of the BJP party, and the future plan will be according to the decision of his cadre in Mulugu constituency. Along with him, BJP leaders and activists of seven mandals participated.