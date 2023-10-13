Mulugu BRS candidate faces protest from the public over the loss of lands

With the release of the Telangana assembly elections schedule, the BRS leaders have plunged into action and started the campaign in most of the constituencies. However, there is backlash from the public in some constituencies where the people and protesting against the leaders.

In the meanwhile, during the first day of campaigning, BRS party's Mulugu MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti visited the Mulugu Gattamma temple to offer prayers.



As Nagajyoti started campaigning in Premanagar village going from door to door, the locals protested and questioned her how could she come to the public for votes when they ignored them while their lands were being seized for Tribal University.



The people have also expressed their concern over the alleged demolition of their houses in the constituency.