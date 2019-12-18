Mulugu Collector C Narayana Reddy firm resolve to shun plastics

Mulugu: The Mulugu district administration seems to be firm on its resolve to make the Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram a plastic free zone. Speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday, District Collector C Narayana Reddy called upon people to desist from the use of plastics in view of its detrimental effects to the environment.

"Plastics have become an inseparable and integral part of our lives. And its dump during the ensuing Sammakka Saralamma jatara, which is expected to draw nearly 1.30 crore devotees from across the globe, is beyond imagination. Hence, the need of the hour is to make the people abstain from using plastics," the Collector said.

He said that the administration has decided to provide stall space free of cost to the traders selling eco-friendly such as jute, cloth and paper bags at a reasonable price. The authorities will take note of the stalls, eateries and other businesses to be set up during the tribal fair at Medaram, and ensure that they use eco-friendly bags, Reddy said.

He said that authorities will earmark at least 50 stalls for those selling paper, jute, cloth bags and other utility material sans plastics. The traders who participated in the meeting apprised the Collector of price details pertaining to eco-friendly bags and other items. Zilla Parishad CEO A Parijatham, DPO Venkaiah and traders were present.

It may be mentioned here that the biennial Medaram jatara is scheduled from February 5 to 8.