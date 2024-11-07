Mulugu Collector Divakar's Facebook Hacked Again, Cyber Criminals Send Fraudulent Messages Asking for Money

Mulugu: In a cybercrime, the Facebook account of Mulugu Collector, Divakar, has been hacked once again. Fraudsters, using the Collector's identity, have sent out messages to several people requesting money. The perpetrators have been impersonating Divakar and asking recipients to transfer funds for various alleged purposes.

In response to this, Collector Divakar issued a public warning, urging people not to fall for the scam. He specifically requested that no one respond to any such messages claiming to be from him. The Collector emphasized that these messages are part of a fraudulent scheme and have no connection to him or the district administration.

This is not the first time that Divakar's social media accounts have been compromised. Authorities are investigating the latest breach and are advising the public to be vigilant against such scams.