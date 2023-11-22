Mulugu Congress candidate Seethakka calls to oust BRS govt

Congress party MLA candidate, MLA Seethakka, held an election campaign in Mulugu Constituency where she called upon the people to oust the BRS government. Seethakka criticised the BRS government, stating that they have failed to provide jobs to the unemployed for the past ten years. She accused the government of corruption and misusing funds, particularly mentioning the Kaleshwaram project.



Seethakka promised that if the Congress party comes to power, they will implement six guarantee schemes, provide financial assistance for house construction, and allocate land to those without house plots. She also criticized the BRS party for selecting their activists as beneficiaries of government schemes and hindering the development of the poor. Various party leaders, representatives, and activists participated in the campaign.

District President Paidakula Ashok, Constituency Coordinator Irsavadla Venkanna, District Minority Cell President MD Ayub Khan, District Vice President MD Khalil Khan, District Secretary Gudla Devender Gar, Mandal President Chitamata Raghu, District Leaders, Mandal Leaders, People's Representatives, Mandal Affiliated Union Leaders, Youth Leaders , women leaders and activists all participated.







