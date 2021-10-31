Mulugu: Podu Claims Can Be Made From Nov 8

MULUGU THE State government which is firm on protecting the forest cover is also working towards resolving the podu issue, thereby protecting the interests of the Adivasis, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Speaking at an all-party meeting convened to discuss podu and forest protection in Mulugu on Saturday, she said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had appointed a committee to put an end to podu and other issues. "The claims of Adivasis on podu land will be received from November 8," Rathod said.

The previous government received 2,04 lakh claims on around 6.9 lakh acres after the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006 came into force. Of which, the then government accepted the 96,676 claims and granted rights on 3.08 lakh acres to Adivasis. It rejected 91,942 claims and 15,558 claims for 53,565 acres are pending for disposal," the Minister said. She said that more than 6 lakh acres was under podu before the RoFR Act 2006.

The aim of the government is to do justice to the Adivasis besides protecting the forest land, she said, stating that a liaison officer would be appointed to resolve the issues in the district. Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha said that the government will take care of Adivasis who depended on podu cultivation besides taking measures of afforestation.

District collector Krishna Aditya said that RoFR committees will be formed in all the villages and they will work under the Gram Sabhas. Stating that the administration has satellite maps from 2005, the Collector said that all the eligible will be granted rights on podu land. Mulugu MLA Seethakka, MLC Balasani Laxminarayana and Superintendent of Police Sangramsingh G Patil were among others present. Earlier, the Minister offered prayers at Sammakka Saralamma temple in Medaram. Mulugu MLA Seethakka urged the Minister to launch the preparatory works at Medaram as early as possible.