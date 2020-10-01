Mulugu: Relief sought for private teachers

Mulugu: It is high time for the State government to lay focus on three lakh private teachers, who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said. "The onus is on the government to look after the livelihood of the private teachers," she said, accusing the rulers of not providing any relief to the teachers who were not receiving salaries for the last seven months.



In addition to this, when the Opposition party leaders raised the issue in the Assembly, the State government tried to muzzle down our voices, she alleged.

Besides private teachers, the auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are also struggling to make ends meet, she said demanding the government to help them immediately. TPTWA Union president Vinukonda Vishwakumar and general secretary Muppidi Sravan Kumar were among others present.