Mulugu: Satyavathi Rathod inaugurates Mana Ooru-Mana Badi designed school

Mulugu: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated the Mandal Parishad Primary School developed as part of the 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' programme at Govindaraopet mandal centre in the district on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government was developing government schools to strengthen the education system and provide quality education to students from poor financial backgrounds. She informed that all required facilities would be provided in all government schools in the State in the next three years.

The Minister, said the construction of toilets and kitchen sheds along with drinking water facility would be provided in all schools as part of the programme.

She also said the State government was also providing good food to students along with education.

ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish, District Collector S Krishna Aditya, SP Gaush Alam and other officials were present.