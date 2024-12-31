Municipal officials seize school due to non-payment of rent

Due to the negligence of the management of Krishnaveni Talent High School in Wanaparthy district headquarters, there is a situation where students are facing obstacles in their studies. The management of Krishnaveni Talent High School in Lingireddy Kunta Complex under the municipality has taken over the responsibility of managing it. However, as the administrators did not pay the rent dues for a few months, as per the orders of the Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Revenue Officer Anil spoke to the management several times and suggested that they pay the rent dues.

Due to the negligence of the management, the department issued notices for not paying rent of more than 50 thousand every month. However, when the school owners did not respond, the municipal authorities warned the owners to pay the rent arrears... The school owner kept extending the deadline and finally gave a written warning to seize the school if the rent arrears were not paid. As a result, the municipal revenue staff seized the school on Tuesday as per the orders of the municipal commissioner.