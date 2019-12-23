Municipal polls in Telangana on Jan 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for conduct of ordinary elections to 30 municipalities and five municipal corporations across the State.

As per the schedule announced by State Election Commissioner V. Nagi Reddy, the election notification will be issued on 7th January and the last date for filing of nominations will be 10th January up to 5 pm. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be January 14. Polling will be on 22nd January and counting of votes will take place on 25th January.

Elections will be held for 120 Municipalities in 30 districts for 2,727 municipal wards and also for 10 municipal corporations in 5 districts comprising of 385 wards.

According to Nagi Reddy, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect.