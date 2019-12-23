Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Municipal polls in Telangana on Jan 22

Municipal polls in Telangana on Jan 22
Highlights

The Telangana State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for conduct of ordinary elections to 30 municipalities and five municipal...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for conduct of ordinary elections to 30 municipalities and five municipal corporations across the State.

As per the schedule announced by State Election Commissioner V. Nagi Reddy, the election notification will be issued on 7th January and the last date for filing of nominations will be 10th January up to 5 pm. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be January 14. Polling will be on 22nd January and counting of votes will take place on 25th January.

Elections will be held for 120 Municipalities in 30 districts for 2,727 municipal wards and also for 10 municipal corporations in 5 districts comprising of 385 wards.

According to Nagi Reddy, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top