Municipal staff stage protest over tax dues
Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): The municipal staff staged a protest in front of the Rasheed petrol bunk, located within the Choutuppal municipality limits in the Yadadri Bhongir district, alleging that the petrol bunk management had not paid the municipal taxes.
Municipal officials stated that the Rasheed bunk management had failed to pay pending dues amounting to Rs 2.7 lakh for the past three years.
They expressed their protest today by gathering with staff in front of the bunk.
The officials emphasized that municipal development is possible only if taxes are paid and urged all citizens to clear their tax dues.
They further pointed out that several colleges, large shopping malls, and shop owners within the Choutuppal municipality also had pending taxes.
The officials warned that similar protests would be held in front of the homes and shops of those who fail to pay their taxes. They appealed to everyone to con-tribute to the municipality’s development by paying their dues on time.