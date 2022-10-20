Munugode by-poll: Central Election Commission sacks RO, KTR fumes at BJP

In the wake of controversy over the allocation of election symbols to the independent candidates, the EC has transferred Jagannadha Rao, who has been the Returning Officer till now and replaced him with Miryalaguda RDO Rohit Singh with the responsibility of by-election.

However, Telangana Minister KTR fumed at the decision of election commission and alleged that the BJP is misusing the constitutional systems. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has put pressure on the Election Commission over symbols.

Minister KTR criticized that they are conspiring to get votes by confusing the votes with car-like symbols. KTR was fired saying that BJP is disrupting the spirit of the constitution and asked the people to notice that Bharatiya Janata Party is misusing the constitutional institutions for its own interests.

KTR as always known clarified that he strongly condemn the decision taken by the Election Commission on the transfer of the Returning Officer who worked as per the rules.