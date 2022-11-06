Munugode: Counting keeps steady pace
As counting for the much awaited results of the Munugodu by-poll progressed at a steady pace on Sunday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy maintained a steady lead as well.
Starting with a lead in the postal ballot votes, when he bagged 228 out of the 686 votes, as against BJP's Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's 224, Prabhakar Reddy has carried on the leads to the first four rounds. The lead after the first round was 1,292, while that in the second round was 451. The lead in the third round was 415, while after the fourth round, it was 714.
So far, 63,351 votes have been counted in the four rounds.
Here are the figures after the first four rounds:
Round 1
TRS – 6418
BJP – 5126
Congress – 2100
Round 2
TRS – 14199
BJP – 13748
Congress – 3637
Round 3
TRS – 21589
BJP – 21174
Congress – 5563
Round 4
TRS – 26443
BJP – 25729
Congress – 7380
Total counted: 63351