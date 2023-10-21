Musheerabad constituency: Congress Six Pack Guarantee Vs Civic Issues

Hyderabad: Former Secunderabad MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav who is contesting the upcoming Assembly election from Musheerabad aims to take on the incumbent on unresolved civic issues. He has remained active not only in party activities, but also in various religious activities.

Yadav was a city party president in 1982, also worked as State secretary and later he became city president once again. He lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election to BJP’s Bandaru Dattatreya.

He was the Secunderabad MP for two terms in united AP and took up many developmental activities, including construction of community halls, for all castes, dhobighats, water pipelines and upgrading colony parks.

Yadav says despite of all promises made by the BRS government, nothing was fulfilled. Musheerabad remains the same what it was ten years back. All roads, both internal or external are in a bad condition. The constituency voters have been deprived of clean drinking water. Many areas like Bholakpur and Musheerabad fish market receive contaminated water. Recently many from these localities were hospitalised. Long back a government college was sanctioned, but it is still pending.

The 61-year-old leader is keen on promoting six party guarantees which will drive it to success. He says ‘we have started door-to-door campaigning; we will campaign aggressively once the nomination is filed. Will be reaching out to different communities in the constituency.