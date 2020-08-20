Mutation of land getting delayed in Telangana

Ranga Reddy: There are 1.16 lakh pending mutation files in the State till date giving the landlords a nightmare as they have to run from one pillar to another for the mutation process to complete. Mutation of property or land shows that a property has been transferred from one person to another and it also assists authorities in fixing taxpayers' responsibility. Although not a legal document, it will be crucial if you want to sell your property in future.



Municipal administration department has instructed urban local bodies regarding the mutation process to be completed in 15 days. Despite the department instructions there has been no respite to property owners.

As per the State governments mandate, the municipal commissioner should process and issue online mutation certificates within 15 days on receiving the applications from the registration and stamps department without fail.

Of the total 16, 14, 725 mutation applications including 88,323 mutation applications from MeeSeva, a total of 14,576 Virasath applications, a total of 5,766 backlog mutation applications and 7,811 applications only 11, 89, 951 certificates were issued while 3, 08, 298 applications were rejected and 1, 16, 476 are still pending from past few years in about 63 ULBs barring Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other local bodies across the State. CCLA Director Rajath Kumar issued a circular directing the district collectors to immediately attend and clear all the pending mutation certificates immediately and ensure that online applications are cleared within 15 days. Though the applicants have been making rounds to the ULBs to know the reasons for the delay, there has been no proper or convincing response from the authorities concerned.