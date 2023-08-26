Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy condemns Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's comments

Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy strongly criticized MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's recent comments on the MLAs switched from Congress to BRS and demanded that he withdraw them and tender an apology.

Stating that the decision made by Chief Minister KCR was aimed at saving the state and maintaining stability, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy expressed his anger and frustration over Palla's comments. He accused those with wealth and power of manipulating innocent people by throwing money at them, which he believed went against the intentions of Chief Minister KCR.

Muthireddy urged Palla to stop such behavior and align with the decisions made by Chief Minister KCR. He expressed his unwavering trust in the Chief Minister and emphasized that KCR's decisions were in line with the desires of the people. Muthireddy said he hope that an appropriate actions would be taken, and he expressed confidence in winning Jangaon seat with a significant majority.

Earlier, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy made sensational comments targeting Congress MLAs. He compared the MLAs who joined BRS to dogs, suggesting that they were loyal and submissive to their new party. Palla implied that Chief Minister KCR had successfully neutralized the opposition by making them puppets.