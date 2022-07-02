  • Menu
MVR Galaxy students shine in SSC results

MVR Galaxy students of Marriguda in Nalgonda town excelled in SSC results announced on Thursday. Girl students of the school R chandana and G Indu got 10 GPA and hoisted the school victory flag at State level.

School correspondent GVR Rawu speaking to The Hans India informed that systematic preparation, study hours, regular tests, doubts clarification and school environment helped the institute to get 100 per cent results and to get good scores by students in the board exam.

He appreciated both students and teachers for combined efforts in keeping school record.

