My life dedicated to Sirpur constituency: Konappa

Kagaznagar: Former Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa emphasised that his political career is solely dedicated to the welfare and development of the people of the constituency. He expressed gratitude for the unparalleled support he received from the constituency, stating that the people had given him an opportunity like no other by electing him as their MLA three times and blessing him with their trust.

Speaking at a press conference in Kagaznagar on Monday, accompanied by his supporters, Konappa criticized the leaders who visit the region on a “tourist visa,” misleading the public with baseless claims. He remarked that certain leaders, who even lost their deposits when contesting from their own districts, were now trying to build castles in the air with empty words.

Targeting BRS leader Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Konappa accused him of deceiving the people of the region by making false and baseless allegations. He questioned why groundless accusations were being made against him despite his significant contributions to the development of the constituency, including securing substantial funds and undertaking historic projects.