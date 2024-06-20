N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Government committed to employment creation

Huzurnagar : Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has re-affirmed the Congress government’s dedication to providing job opportunities for unemployed youth in Telangana through skill development and training.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Huzurnagar on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy outlined the government’s comprehensive plan to improve vocational training and employment prospects.

The new ITI College, which will be established at a cost of Rs 40 crore, aims to address the state’s unemployment crisis. He emphasised that ITIs play a critical role in skill development. The first ITI was established in 1950 by then-Prime Minister Pandit Nehru. Today, there are 13,348 ITIs across India, providing vocational training to around 1.9 million youths in 126 trades.

The minister highlighted that Telangana currently has 63 government ITIs and 212 private ITIs, all affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). These institutions offer training in various engineering and non-engineering trades under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), producing skilled manpower needed for industrial growth. The syllabi for these trades are formulated by the Director General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India.

Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the previous BRS Government for failing to meet the goals of the Telangana movement, which focused on water (Neelu), funds (Nidhulu), and employment (Niyamakalu).

He pointed out that government-owned ITIs have become unproductive, with outdated training failing to provide meaningful employment opportunities. To counter this, he said that the Congress Government plans to upgrade 65 ITIs to Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) at a cost of Rs 2,324 crore. Tata Technologies has partnered with the state government to develop these ATCs, which will introduce nine new long-term and 23 short-term courses starting from the 2024-25 academic year.

In addition to the ITI initiatives, Uttam Kumar Reddy laid the foundation stones for several developmental projects, including the improvement and strengthening of roads in Dondapadu-NH 9 (Rs 20 crore), Huzurnagar-Yatavakila (Rs 20 crore), Chillapally-Somaram (Rs 20 crore), Chilkuru-Jerripothulagudem (Rs 16 crore), and Keethavarigudem-Munagala (Rs 10 crore).These projects aim to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in the region, contributing to its overall development. Nalgonda MP K Raghuveer Reddy and other leaders were also present.