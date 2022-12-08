Nadda to address public meeting on December 15

Nirmal/Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda to address a public meeting as chief guest a day ahead of the conclusion of the 5th phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra on December 15 at SRR College Grounds in Karimnagar.

The public meeting will be taking place and will be attended by party national and state leaders against the backdrop of the boiling battle between the BJP and TRS in Telangana.

The yatra details will be announced soon said, Yatra convenor DR G Manohar Reddy. And, it will be the starting point for the downfall of CM KCR and TRS government in the state, said TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State BJP chief has come down heavily countering Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a public meeting at Jagtial. Charging him for cheating on promises to release funds to the Vemulawada and Basara temples. But, to do the same promising to release Rs 100 crore to the Anjaneya temple in Kondagattu, he rued.

The TS BJP chief warned against fixing meters to the agriculture connections and dismissed TRS propaganda of the Centre insisting on fixing meters. Addressing at a meeting in Badankurti on Wednesday, he warned and said again voting to CM KCR would burden every unborn in the State with Rs 2.4 lakh debt. He asked people to give one opportunity to the BJP and it will show the development in Telangana.

That apart, the Karimnagar MP asked the party leaders not to waste their time lobbying for party tickets to contest the assembly and parliament elections in Telangana. Instead, he asked them to focus on strengthening the party at all levels.

He said while interacting with the key party leaders from the Kamareddy district who met him in Khanapur. Adding, "The selection of candidates for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be taken care of by the BJP national leadership and parliamentary board. Those who work hard, follow the party line and discipline and remain loyal to the party would get tickets."

He further told them that there was no place for individual-centric politics in the BJP and assured them that the party would definitely acknowledge the leaders who worked sincerely and seriously for the victory of the party.

"The party national leadership would not succumb to any pressure tactics or lobbying. It will take into consideration your style of functioning; your popularity and your fighting spirit before giving you tickets in the elections. Ultimately, winnability is the only criterion to give you the party tickets," he said.

The BJP president asked the party leaders to be in the people and fight against the ruling dispensation. Besides, assured that the state party would stand by them in the event of any troubles from the government.

He asked the party leaders to form the booth committees at all polling stations without any delay and show no laxity."There is a growing anti-incumbency among the people. We need to capitalise on that," he said.

Later, addressing the gathering at Khanapur town, Sanjay came down heavily on Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for targeting BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh in the alleged MLAs' poaching case.

"Santosh is a great leader, who has been striving for upholding Hindu dharma and integrity of the nation. KCR is foisting false cases against him. The ACB court's verdict striking down the memo to make Santosh an accused in the poaching case was a slap on KCR's face," he said.

Sanjay said the chief minister had declared war against the Centre. "We are ready for the battle. There are no questions of succumbing to cases, rowdy sheets and attacks. We shall continue our fight till we hoist the saffron flag on Telangana land," he said.