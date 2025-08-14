Nagarjuna Sagar brims, 26 gates opened

Nagarjuna Sagar: Heavy flood inflows have reached Nagarjuna Sagar, pushing the reservoir close to its full capacity.

The massive inflow has turned the dam into a near-brimming lake, prompting officials to open 26 spillway gates to safely release water downstream. At present, 1,92,648 cusecs are being discharged through the spillway.

Nagarjuna Sagar’s full reservoir level is 590 feet, and the current level is 589.30 feet. Against its total storage capacity of 312.04 TMC, the present storage stands at 309.95 TMC. The reservoir is receiving an inflow of 1,74,533 cusecs, while the outflow has surged to 2,33,041 cusecs. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage floodwaters and ensure safety in downstream areas.