Live
- India’s WPI inflation falls to 2-year low in July as food prices fall
- Venky Reviews Rates #War2 and #Coolie Mediocre | Honest Release Day Film Review
- Telangana releases funds for relief operations in rain-hit districts
- Coolie Movie Review Live Updates: Early reactions call Aamir Khan cameo underwhelming in Rajinikanth-starrer; Day 1 collections hit ₹11.63 Cr by 9 AM
- Zero complaints by political parties despite Oppn criticism; 23,557 plaints by voters: ECI data
- War 2 Review LIVE: Analyst Calls Hrithik Roshan’s Latest Spy Thriller a Disappointment
- Stray Dog Matter Set for Fresh Hearing by Supreme Court Bench
- Three Gujarat sarpanches invited as special guests for Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi
- Telangana Faces Torrential Rain as IMD Forecasts Intense Showers in North India
- SC adjourns hearing on plea to save Kerala nurse amid ongoing negotiations
Nagarjuna Sagar brims, 26 gates opened
Highlights
Nagarjuna Sagar: Heavy flood inflows have reached Nagarjuna Sagar, pushing the reservoir close to its full capacity.The massive inflow has turned the...
Nagarjuna Sagar: Heavy flood inflows have reached Nagarjuna Sagar, pushing the reservoir close to its full capacity.
The massive inflow has turned the dam into a near-brimming lake, prompting officials to open 26 spillway gates to safely release water downstream. At present, 1,92,648 cusecs are being discharged through the spillway.
Nagarjuna Sagar’s full reservoir level is 590 feet, and the current level is 589.30 feet. Against its total storage capacity of 312.04 TMC, the present storage stands at 309.95 TMC. The reservoir is receiving an inflow of 1,74,533 cusecs, while the outflow has surged to 2,33,041 cusecs. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage floodwaters and ensure safety in downstream areas.
Next Story