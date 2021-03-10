Nagarjuna Sagar: MRPS to support MLC candidate Dr Ch Sudhakar

Nagarjuna Sagar: MLC candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate constituency Dr Cheruku Sudhakar thanked MRPS founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga for his support to him in the MLC elections to be held on March 14.

MRPS chief M Krishna Madiga met Cheruku Sudhakar in Nagarjuna Sagar on Tuesday and extended his support to him.

Later speaking at a joint press meet, Sudhakar condemned the act of Andhra rulers, who sent him to jail during Telangana agitation. The TRS government had filed several cases against Manda Krishna for questioning the government on behalf of the victims and added that MRPS came forward and supported him in the MLC elections on his appeal. The MLC candidate informed that BC Sangam State president Jajula Srinivas also supporting him.

Tribal leader Bellaiah Nayak appealed Graduate voters to cast second priority vote to him, Cheruku asserted. He further informed that he is contesting in MLC elections to show the unity and strength of the neglected sections. Manda Krishna would campaign for him in Nalgonda- Khammam-Warangal constituency for three days, he informed.

Cheruku Sudhakar urged graduate voters to cast first priority vote to him on number 11 in the ballot paper. He requested the voters to send him to the legislative council to rise the issues of graduates for necessary action.

Addressing the media, Manda Krishna explained the role of Dr Cheruku Sudhakar in achieving separate Telangana State and urged graduate voters of Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency to cast first preference vote to Cheruku Sudhakar, who went to jail under PD Act during Telangana movement.

He called upon SCs, STs and BCs that it is the right time to show unity of the neglected sections by supporting Cheruku Sudhakar in the MLC election and to teach a lesson to TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is playing key role in privatising of education sector in the State.

He informed that MRPS will launch agitation demanding no financial aid to landlords under Rythu Bandhu scheme and enhancement of aid to small and marginal farmers.

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is getting ready to distribute crores of rupees to win MLC election through backdoor methods, he urged graduates to give second preference vote to Congress candidate Ramulu Naik.