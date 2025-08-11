Live
- YSRCP leaders behind kidnap, torture of Dalit youth: TDP
- Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s 75th Film with Srileela to Release August 27
- Former YSRCP MLA faces heat for making political comments at Tirumala
- Tributes paid to Sankarambadi
- War 2’ Advance Bookings Open in India, Earn Over ₹2 Crore on Day One Despite Limited Telugu Screenings
- Inter student found dead under suspicious circumstances
- Jeevakona gets police outpost to rein in rising illegal activities
- India Gears Up for 79th Independence Day Celebrations with Pride and Honour
- Sharmila holds meeting with APCC working presidents
- Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain in Many Districts, Hyderabad to See Showers Today
Nagarjuna Sagar project gets steady inflow
Nagarjuna Sagar: As steady flood inflow continues into the Nagarjuna Sagar project, with officials lifting four gates by five feet to release 32,400 cusecs of water downstream.
The current inflow stands at 77,494 cusecs, matching the outflow of 77,494 cusecs. The water level in the reservoir has reached 590.00 feet, which is its full reservoir level (FRL).
The present water storage in the project is 312.0450 TMC, equal to its full storage capacity. Meanwhile, power generation is continuing at the main hydroelectric station.
