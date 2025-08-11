Nagarjuna Sagar project gets steady inflow

Nagarjuna Sagar: As steady flood inflow continues into the Nagarjuna Sagar project, with officials lifting four gates by five feet to release 32,400 cusecs of water downstream.

The current inflow stands at 77,494 cusecs, matching the outflow of 77,494 cusecs. The water level in the reservoir has reached 590.00 feet, which is its full reservoir level (FRL).

The present water storage in the project is 312.0450 TMC, equal to its full storage capacity. Meanwhile, power generation is continuing at the main hydroelectric station.