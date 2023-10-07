Nagarjuna Sagar: Water from Sagar Dam left canal to be released today

Nagarjuna Sagar: In a significant development, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has officially declared the resumption of water release into the Sagar Dam left canal, with the commencement scheduled for this Friday.

Over the past fortnight, repair work had been underway, targeting potholes that had emerged at various locations.

Reassuring the public, engineers affirmed that the repair will reach completion by Friday evening. Subsequently, water will be released into the canal promptly at 11 am on the following Saturday.

However, as of now, authorities have not received instructions regarding the specifics of the water release. It has been reported that an initial release of 5,000 cusecs is anticipated, commencing at 500 cusecs and increasing incrementally by 1,000 cusecs per hour. This planned strategy aims to ensure a controlled and systematic flow of water into the left canal.