Nagarjuna-Surekha row ends: Actor withdraws defamation case against minister

Hyderabad: The controversy between noted film star Akkineni Nagarjuna and Minister Konda Surekha ended on Thursday as the actor has withdrawn the defamation case.

The film star had withdrawn the case from the court of Special JFCM for Ex-cise Cases. Nagarjuna had filed a petition under section 280 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) and virtually informed that he was withdrawing the case. The court dismissed the case after the petition was withdrawn.

A day before, the Minister Konda Surekha took to X stating, “I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to Nagarjuna Garu was not in-tended to hurt Nagarjuna or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any un-intended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same.”

Surekha in the past had made claims that the BRS working president KT Ra-ma Rao was the reason for the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Saman-tha Ruth Prabhu. Now, Surekha has withdrawn this statement.