Nagarkurnool: 8 killed in a road accident

Nagarkurnool: Eight persons were killed in a ghastly accident on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway near Chennaram gate in Uppunutala mandal of Achampet constituency in Nagarkurnool district on Friday.

According to Nagarkurnool Deputy Superintendent Narasihmulu, two speeding cars rammed into each other, killing 6 persons travelling in both the cars and two others on the road, in all killed 8 persons on the spot.

The incident occurred at round 7.30 pm in the evening. According to eye witnesses, both the cars were travelling at a very high speed at the time of collision. The dead bodies have been crumbled inside the cars and the police along with the people who reached on the spot struggled to pullout the bodies from the crushed cars.

The police are trying to identify the details of the deceased and have shifted the dead bodies to the Achampet Government hospital for post mortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.