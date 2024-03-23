Nagarkurnool: Bear attack on company employee

Nagarkurnool: A bear attacked a man working at JAYPEE Company in Domala Penta village of Amrabad mandal of Nagar Kurnool district at night. Regarding this incident, Domalapenta Forest Field Officer Guru Prasad said that around 9:30 pm on Friday night, a bear injured a man named Shatrujna Lal, who works as an electrical winder at JP Company in Domalapenta village.

The injured person was treated at the dispensary hospital of JAYPEE Company and sent to Sunnipenta Medical Center in Andhra Pradesh for better treatment. The injured person is being treated as per the doctor's advice and his condition is improving now. The rest of the company chased the bear into the forest.