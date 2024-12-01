Nagarkurnool: Better Facilities Must Be Provided to Students

Nagar Kurnool: District BC Welfare Officer Kaja Najim Ali Apsar emphasized the need to provide better facilities and quality meals to students.

Speaking on Sunday during the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu (Governance Success Celebrations) at the Government BC Girls’ Hostel in Nagarkurnool, he participated in events such as essay writing and rangoli competitions, distributing prizes to the winners.









He stated that the state government has increased mess charges to ensure that students receive meals as per the prescribed menu. Highlighting recent challenges faced by students in government hostels, he assured that the government is focusing on addressing these issues promptly.









He also warned that strict action would be taken against hostel welfare officers who neglect their responsibilities towards students. He urged students to bring any problems to the attention of higher authorities for immediate resolution.









The event was attended by Hostel Welfare Officer Tarangini and other staff members.