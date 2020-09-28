Nagarkurnool Collector Sharman Chavan receives Corona Warrior Award

Nagarkurnool: The District Collector L Sharman Chavan was awarded with Corona Warrior award by Vishwaguru World Record organisation at Collector's office in Nagarkurnool on Monday.



According to the authorities of Vishwaguru World Record organisation, this award is being given in recognition for the District Collector's immense contribution to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus in the district during the lockdown period.

While speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that it is a great honour to receive the award for the work we have done in the district to contain the spread of deadly viral pandemic during the lockdown. Being recognised as the first District Collector for achieving this fete gives me more enthusiasm, he added. In fact, the credit goes to the officials of entire district who had worked hard to make sure there is low prevalence of the deadly virus in the district," said Sharman while receiving the certificate of 'Corona Warrior Award'.

It can be reminded here that soon after the District Collector assumed charge, the first thing he did was to visit the district hospital and take stock of the healthcare situation of the corona infected patients and readily offered to give his 'O' group blood to a pregnant woman in need. This gesture of the District Collector spells his commitment towards his service to the people.

Handing over the Corona Warrior Award to the district Collector, Chairman and Managing Director of Vishwaguru organisation Satyavolu Rambabu said that the District Collector had been on the field visiting more than 300 villages and reaching out to the distressed and saving the lives of poor tribals and at the same time bringing new scheme of 'Uyyala' in government hospitals. "Within a short span of time the District Collector had done immensely well to protect and save the people during the pandemic period and thus we have awarded him with Corona Warrior award, said Rambabu.