Nagarkurnool District SP Office Inspected by IG Ramesh Naidu

Just In
Highlights
IG Ramesh Naidu conducted an inspection of the Nagarkurnool District SP Office.
NagarKurnool: IG Ramesh Naidu conducted an inspection of the Nagarkurnool District SP Office. During his visit, he reviewed the various sections within the SP office and examined the records being maintained. He also inquired about specific details and interacted with the staff.
Expressing satisfaction with the inspections, IG Ramesh Naidu advised police officers and staff to remain vigilant at all times and ensure the delivery of comprehensive services to the public.
SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, along with other police officers and staff, participated in the program.
