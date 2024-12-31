Nagarkurnool GGH Doctors Save Chenchu Man’s Life by Providing Better Treatment

NagarKurnool: Nagar Kurnool Doctors at Nagarkurnool Govt Genral Hospital successfully performed a laparoscopic appendicitis surgery. According to District Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raghu, Anjaneyulu, a Chenchu tribal from Errapenta village in the Nallamala region, was admitted with severe abdominal pain. Upon examination, the General Surgery HOD, Dr. Raghu, and his medical team decided to proceed with laparoscopic appendectomy.

The surgery, coordinated by Dr. Nagaraju, Dr. Veena, Dr. Karuna Bharati, and Dr. Venkat Reddy, was completed successfully within 30 minutes.

Using the laparoscopic method, the surgery was conducted through a small incision, avoiding the need for large cuts. Dr. Raghu explained that this method allows patients to recover quickly and return home within 24 hours, resuming normal life.

Dr. Raghu stated that the surgery was performed with the goal of providing better medical services to the Chenchus. The superintendent further stated that the hospital is prepared to provide more advanced treatments in the future and urged people to utilize the medical services available at the government hospital.