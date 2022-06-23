Nagarkurnool: Many TRS, BJP workers join Congress

Nagarkurnool: As many as 200 activists and local leaders from Gemya Nayak Thanda of Kollapur constituency and belonging to TRS and BJP parties shifted their loyalties and joined the Congress party in the presence of Chintalapally Jagadeeshwar Rao, a senior Congress leader from Kollapur on Thursday.

Fed up with the political dramas of the TRS and the BJP parties, the entire Gemya Nayak Thanda has expressed displeasure at the ruling TRS party in the state and the BJP party at the Center and felt that under the rule of these two existing parties, their village gained nothing and, hence, they decided to support the Congress party.

In fact, Kollapur constituency has been a bastion for the Congress party for many years and Jupally Krishna Rao has represented the constituency from Congress and won the elections many times. However during the Telangana movement, Jupally Krishna Rao, who was the endowment minister in the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy government, gauging the mood of the people from the constituency, switched over to the TRS party, which created a flutter during the erstwhile Congress regime.

Ever since, Jupally Krishna Rao went to win elections from the TRS party two times and later became the Industries Minister. However, during his time, he failed to develop the constituency as expected by the people. Not a single industry, or any kind of employment or educational institutions were set up during his regime as a minister. Aggrieved by this, the Kollapur people dumped him in the 2018 assembly elections and supported Beeram Harshavardhan of Congress and made him the MLA. However he also changed his alliance to the TRS party and he too miserably failed to bring welfare and development to the Kollapur constituency as per the expectations of the people.

Gemya Nayak Thanda villagers, expressing discontent that the TRS party had miserably failed and the two leaders, both Jupally and Harshavardhan, had fooled the public and done nothing for the Kollapur constituency, decided to pledge their support to the Congress party under the leadership of Chintalapally Jagadeeshwar Rao.