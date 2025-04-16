Nagarkurnool: Sitting in the sun for 3 hours, skipping meals

Nagarkurnool: Students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in Naganool village, under the limits of Nagarkurnool Municipality, staged a protest demanding action against English teacher Kalyani. The students boycotted classes and sat in protest in front of the school for nearly three hours, even skipping their midday meal.

According to the students, about ten days ago, Yamini, a Class 9 student, was severely scolded by teacher Kalyani for coming late to school. Deeply disturbed by the incident, Yamini reportedly took her own life, leading to outrage among her classmates.

In response, students and their parents boycotted classes and held a sit-in protest on the school premises. Leaders from various student unions also arrived at the protest site to express solidarity and addressed the gathering.

As the situation escalated, District Education Officer (DEO) Ramesh Kumar visited the school and interacted with the students. He assured them that a showcause notice had been issued to teacher Kalyani. “We will decide within a week whether to terminate or transfer her,” the DEO said.

Following his assurance, the students called off their protest and resumed classes.