Nagarkurnool student dies in road accident in Germany

Representational Image 

A student from Nagarkurnool died in a road accident in Germany. The victim, identified as Amar Singh is a native of Akkaram village of Achampet mandal.

Amar Singh had gone to Germany to pursue his higher studies and met with accident on March 13. His death was instantaneous. Amar Singh's family in Akkaram was informed about their son's death on Wednesday. A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death news of Amar Singh.

Amar's parents appealed to the minister KT Rama Rao to help them in bringing back their son's mortal remains to Telangana.

