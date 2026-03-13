Naini calls for united efforts to accelerate development

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy called upon newly elected public representatives to make the most of the opportunity given to them to serve the people and work with a clear focus on development.

An awareness seminar on the Praja Palana Pragati Pranalika 99-Day Action Plan, a key initiative of the Government of Telangana, was organised on Thursday at the conference hall of the Hanumakonda District Collectorate. The programme was conducted for rural and urban public representatives, including Sarpanches, Councillors and Corporators.

The event was inaugurated by MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, who attended as the chief guest. He lit the ceremonial lamp along with Hanumakonda Mayor Gundu Sudharani, District Collector Chahat Bajpai, Additional Collector Ravi, RDO Rathod Ramesh and local Corporator Enugula Manasa Ramprasad. The programme began with the singing of Vande Mataram and the Telangana state song Jaya Jayahe Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said the Praja Palana Pragati Pranalika had been designed to ensure that government welfare schemes and development programmes directly benefited the people. He noted that the 99-day action plan aimed to provide essential infrastructure in both rural and urban areas while accelerating development works across the district.

He emphasised that public representatives and government officials must work in close coordination to resolve public grievances promptly and ensure that development projects were completed within the stipulated time.

The MLA said the awareness programme organised for newly elected representatives under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation would help strengthen development activities in villages and municipal divisions. He remarked that leaders would be remembered by the people only when they fully utilised the opportunity given to them for public service. He also advised representatives to connect with alumni and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) belonging to their villages and divisions and encourage them to contribute to local development initiatives. Their suggestions and guidance, he said, could play an important role in accelerating progress in rural areas.

Referring to development plans, he stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had allocated substantial funds for the development of Hanumakonda district and the undivided Warangal region. He urged representatives not to compromise while addressing the issues and needs of the public. Mayor Gundu Sudharani said the awareness programme would help public representatives effectively take the government’s welfare and development schemes to the people.