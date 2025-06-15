Naini lays foundation stone for Indiramma houses in Kazipet

Hanumakonda: “Indiramma houses are a symbol of self-respect for the poor, and the construction of such houses will transform the lives of the underprivileged,” said Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy. On Saturday, the MLA laid the foundation stone for Indiramma house construction in Bodagutta area of Bapuji Nagar, Kazipet, within the 47th division.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA assured that houses will be sanctioned to all eligible beneficiaries and there is no need for anyone to worry. He said that the applications submitted for house allotment will be reviewed and special officers will be appointed to ensure eligible applicants receive them. He emphasized that the construction of houses will be carried out strictly adhering to quality standards, without any compromise. The MLA reiterated that priority will be given to eligible individuals first.

The event was attended by corporators Jakkula Ravinder Yadav, Syed Vijayasri Rajali, former corporator Rambabu, division president Sheikh Asgar, and leaders.