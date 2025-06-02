NAINI T-10 Cricket: Kazipet emerges winner

Hanumakonda: The NAINI T-10 cricket tournament, organised by the Naini Vishal Reddy Memorial Trust, concluded on Sunday after being held for 14 days at the Arts and Science College in Subedari.

At the closing ceremony, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy participated and stated that 176 teams competed in the tournament. He advised the teams that didn’t win to take inspiration from the winners and move forward positively.

Reddy noted that the second season of the tournament was conducted successfully, transcending political lines; every participant was a winner in its own right.

The MLA hoped the soul of Naini Vishal Reddy would find peace through the tournament.

He congratulated the organising team for conducting the event without any issues.

In the final between Alankar Firoz’s team and Kazipet Suresh’s team, the latter emerged victorious, receiving the champion’s cup and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh from the MLA.

The Alankar Firoz’s team was awarded the runner-up cup along with ₹50,000. Rajender Reddy’s daughter, son-in-law Dr. Goda Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, public representatives, party leaders, and sports enthusiasts were present.