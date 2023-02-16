Nalgonda: All make a beeline to get eyes checked

Nalgonda: The State government's prestigious programme Kanti Velugu is garnering good response from the people in the district. The programme that started on January 19 will continue till June 15.

Under the direction of District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, officials of Medical and Health Department in coordination with other departments are successfully running the eye testing camps in different places.

As many as 7,90,000 people above 18 years of age in 844 gram panchayats in 31 mandals and 182 wards in 8 municipalities of the district are going to be examined during the drive. For this, 74 teams were formed with 10 people in each team. The programme is being implemented with continuous monitoring, daily reviews, analysis, video conference and meetings, and correcting the deficiencies from time to time. In particular, under the leadership of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, public representatives and the district, officials of the medical and health department and all the departments are putting in efforts to make Kanti Velugu a grand success and taking the programme forward. Tests are conducted from time to time for those who come with eye related diseases.

Apart from free distribution of medicines to those suffering from diseases, reading glasses are being given to those who need them, prescription glasses are ordered and health details are being recorded.

Short sight problems are high The figures recorded in the camps show that the majority of people in the district are suffering with short sight.

Many people over 40 years come to the camp with short sight problems. Reading glasses are being provided to such people immediately. As per the official sources, from January 19 to February 15, 1,80,529 people have undergone eye examinations across the district. In this, there are 87,822 women and 92,707 are men. Eye tests were conducted and reading glasses were distributed to 29,200 people. Also, 18,780 people need prescription glasses and will be given the same.

Already 2,135 prescription glasses are being distributed to patients in the district.

There were 79,742 people with common eye problems, of them 22,247 were suffering with cataract , 2,250 with comea, 603 with squint, 12,291 with pterygium and 46,593 persons were found to be suffering with refractive error.

Apart from this, vitamin A, D and B complex tablets are being distributed along with eye drops to 81,391 people who are suffering from eye problems. People above the age of 50 are mostly suffering from cataracts. It is said that the information about the treatment time will be conveyed through cellphones to those who need surgery.

Doctors are giving advice and instructions to those who have already completed surgery and are suffering from other problems.