Nalgonda: BJP leader Kankanala Sridhar Reddy takes up one-day hunger strike

Nalgonda: The Telangana State government must provide the financial package to private school teachers and lecturers, who lost their jobs due to corona epidemic, BJP district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy demanded.



Supporting private school teachers and lecturers, he took up one-day hunger strike at the party office in Nalgonda on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Reddy said 80 per cent of the students across the State are studying in private schools. But after the corona outbreak, teachers and lecturers working in private educational institutions lost their jobs and financially distressed and committing suicides, he lamented.

He reminded the police beating the saffron leaders black and blue when the BJYM conducted a protest in favor of private teaching community before the District Collectorate a couple of days ago and filed illegal cases on 22 BJP and BJYM leaders. He said that he took up the hunger strike in Gandhian way to protest against the police, who were refusing to grant bail to the arrested party leaders and workers. Party State leaders Goli Madhusudan Reddy, Palleboina Shyam Sunder, district leaders Nimmala Rajashekar Reddy, Chanamoni Ramulu, Potepaka Lingaswamy, Kuturu Lakshmareddy, Rajaiah, Muthyalarao, Bobbala Srinivas Reddy, Pasha, Neeraja and

party workers came from different parts of the district were participated.