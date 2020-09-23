Nalgonda: Buchi Babu arrested for land grabbing

Nalgonda: DIG and district SP AV Ranganath informed that the police have arrested Bantu Buchi Babu of Ramachandra Gudem, Miryalaguda town, on the charges of land grabbing, threatening victims, extortion with fake documents under the guise of advocate; his son Mahesh and brother-in law Papaiah.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the SP said Buchi Babu has been grabbing vacant lands, government lands in Miryalaguda rural and Dameracherla mandals, demaning money from ventures owners with forged documents, registering disputed lands on his name in the name of settlements and demanding money from both the parties.

The accused has grabbed about 220 acres of government land in Damaracharla mandal and a comprehensive inquiry was underway following the complaints from the victims, he added.

'So far, three cases were registered with Miryalaguda One Town police station, three cases with at Two Town police station and one in Damaracharla. Police will take stringent action against land grabbers and cheaters like Buchi Babu and will do justice to the victims, SP Ranganath warned.

PD Act invoked against Buchi Babu

SP Ranganath informed that PD Act was invoked against Buchi Babu for threatening and extortion from several people through land grabbing. His associates will face stern action as per law, he added.

The SP said an inquiry was underway into the role of the employees of government departments, who assisted Buchi Babu and action will be taken against those, who directly or indirectly helped him.

Investigation report will be submitted to the government for future course of action. The SP urged victims to inform the police about land grabs.