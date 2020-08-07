Nalgonda: Case against N-Grills hotel for axing HH plants

Chityal (Nalgonda): A case under Water, Land and Tree Act (WALTA) was filed against the management of N-Grills hotel located on NH 65 near Peddakaparthi village of Chityal mandal and the hotel was closed on Friday.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil observed that the hotel management had removed the trees planted during Haritha Haram programme while returning to Nalgonda from Chityal mandal and alerted the district officials.

Following his orders, Chityal Tahsildar Krishna Reddy inquired the matter with N-Grill hotel and seized the hotel under the charges illegal tree cutting.

Forest officials also booked a case against the hotel management under WALTA and will be imposing a penalty of Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh as per the Act.

According to sources, N-Grills management axed 51 trees planted along the highway to have a clear view of the hotel to the commuters. The trees axed were planted in 2014 under Haritha Haram.