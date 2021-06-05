Nalgonda: Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil directs officials to expedite R&R works

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil has directed the officials to expedite R&R works and the distribution of compensation to oustees of Dindi lift Irrigation Scheme being carried out in the district

On Saturday, a review meeting was conducted on works and R&R package of Shivanna Gudem, Krishna Raini Palli, Gotti Mukkala projects being constructed under Dindi upliftment Scheme , at district Collectorate.

The Collector directed the officials to complete the compensation process to ousters at the earliest and start construction of colonies under R&R package. He instructed officials to complete the land acquisition for Dharma Reddy and Pillai Pally canals on war footing.

Additional Collectors Rahul Sharma, V Chandra Shekhar, Irrigation SE Anand, DRO Jagadishwar Reddy, Devarakonda RDO Gopiram, Land Acquisition Special Deputy Collector Jagannath Rao and others took part in the meeting.Tension prevailed at Cherlagudem project site

Tension prevailed at the site of the Cherlagudem project. The oustees took up an argument with police over their support for continuation of works of the project without paying compensation to them . Police arrested a farmer Loda Bhumaiah who attempted suicide during the protest